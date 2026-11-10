Frostlight Emblem

Celebrate the season with a premium Christmas logo reveal set in a photorealistic 3D scene. Glossy ornaments, glowing bulbs and twinkling string lights form a festive ring that opens to unveil your logo with an electrified ice effect. Add a personalized holiday greeting, adjust glow, ice and text colors, and keep your logo in original or custom hues. Smooth, playful motion makes it perfect for intros, outros or a polished holiday greeting card across social and video. Deliver warm, brand‑safe cheer in seconds with this vibrant, elegant Christmas animation.