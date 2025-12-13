Christmas Reveal

By Smaille 10s 2 3 14

Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!