Christmas Reveal

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Winter
Tree
Sky
Night
Holidays
Light
Particles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Reveal - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
10exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Warm up your audience's holiday spirit with our enchanting Christmas Reveal template. A serene winter landscape, complete with festive trees under a starry sky, unveils your logo gently, wrapped in the magic of the season. This video is perfect for memorable intros or impactful standalone messages. Customize with your brand's colors, text, and fonts to create a holiday greeting they'll cherish.
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Christmas Tree Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Tree Greeting
Edit
By bbpixel
12s
6
3
6
Christmas Tree Greeting is a festive and elegant animation. Featuring a magical Christmas tree, dancing particles, fireworks explosion, and snowy atmosphere - it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers.
Holiday Pop Up Original theme video
Holiday Pop Up
Edit
By d3luxxxe
12s
21
4
5
Create a branded video greeting card for Christmas and show your brand is about more than just business.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Christmas Titles Reveal - Horizontal Happy Holidays theme video
Christmas Titles Reveal - Horizontal
Edit
By monkey
10s
12
2
12
Christmas Titles Reveal is a magical After Effects template with 10 clean and creatively animated full-screen title animations and 1 cool looking logo reveal. A wonderful introduction to your Christmas and New Year party invitations, presentations, slideshows, promotions and events videos.
Christmas Magic Intro Original theme video
Christmas Magic Intro
Edit
By Smaille
10s
2
3
14
Bring the magic of the festive season to your content with our enchanting Christmas Magic Intro animation. With flying gifts, vibrant ornaments, and golden lettering, your greeting unveils itself in a reveal that's as heartwarming as the holidays. Tailor the template with your logo, custom text, and colors to send a message that truly sparkles. Perfect for seasonal promos and social media cheer!
Winter Holidays Greeting Original theme video
Winter Holidays Greeting
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
8
3
10
Time to wish Happy Winter Holidays to anyone!
Christmas Greeting Original theme video
Christmas Greeting
Edit
By Smaille
12s
2
4
9
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Festive Night Unveil Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
