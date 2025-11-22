Try for free
Christmas Greeting

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Boxes & Bags
Tree
Holidays
Light
Particles
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Christmas Greeting - Original - Poster image
Smaille profile image
Created by Smaille
11exports
12 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into a sparkling yuletide scene with our Christmas Greeting reveal template, perfect for a cozy and memorable brand reveal. Your logo emerges amid festive decorations and gleaming lights, conveying a heartfelt holiday message. Fully customizable with your own text, colors, and logo, this template is your gateway to creating a video that captures the spirit of Christmas and enhances your digital presence.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Smaille
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Snowy Christmas reveal Day theme video
Snowy Christmas reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
20
Embrace the magic of the holidays with a Snowy Christmas reveal. Your brand appears amidst a serene winter scene, with gently falling snowflakes and the warm glow of the season. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine through the charm of a snow-kissed Christmas. Share the beauty and joy of the season with your audience!
Nativity Christmas Original theme video
Nativity Christmas
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
3
15
Create a memorable Christmas greeting with a touch of tradition using this Nativity Christmas Reveal. Designed to captivate and engage, it unfolds the cherished holiday narrative while showcasing your customized tagline and logo. Edit with ease to reflect your personal or brand's holiday spirit, making it ideal for holiday events, messages, or digital keepsakes that highlight the season's joy.
Christmas Lights Original theme video
Christmas Lights
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
4
2
15
Welcome the holiday season with a dazzling display of lights in our Christmas Lights template. Watch as each bulb flickers to life, gracefully forming a tree shape and bringing your logo center stage with a sophisticated reflection. Customize with your brand's logo and colors to create a polished, ready-to-publish video that shines across all social platforms.
Ramadan Greetings Eid Greeting theme video
Ramadan Greetings
Edit
By thundermotion2021
10s
7
4
12
Infuse your brand with the spirit of Ramadan and Eid celebrations using our Ramadan Greetings template. A glowing crescent moon adorns the design, with twinkling stars and floating particles enhancing the festive ambiance. Tailor this serene template with your logo, custom text, colors, and fonts to send a personalized greeting that captivates and resonates with your audience. Whether for Ramadan Greetings or Eid Mubarak wishes, this Islamic Intro template provides the perfect backdrop for spreading the joy of Eid Greetings and embracing the significance of the season.
Christmas Tree Reveal Original theme video
Christmas Tree Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
23
Elevate your content and embrace the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Tree Reveal template. Set the stage with snowflakes gracefully descending onto a festive Christmas tree, while your logo emerges from the glittering lights. This ready-to-publish video captures the spirit of the holidays and allows for easy customization of your logo, tagline, and colors. Whether you're using it as an intro or as a standalone showcase, this multipurpose template guarantees to captivate your audience and create a lasting impression. Spread joy and festive vibes with this enchanting reveal video.
Gifts Christmas Logo Default theme video
Gifts Christmas Logo
Edit
By Moysher
9s
9
3
11
Set the festive scene with our enchanting Gifts Christmas Logo template. Against a backdrop of glittering Christmas trees, wrapped gifts, and whimsical lollipops, your brand will shine. This video is perfect for a joyful intro or as eye-catching standalone content. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts and colors, and let the holiday spirit take center stage in your advertising or presentation.
Neon Mysterious Frame Original theme video
Neon Mysterious Frame
Edit
By Danimotions
7s
2
2
8
Step into a world of intrigue with our Neon Mysterious Frame video template, where your brand is the enigmatic heart of a lush, neon-lit setting. The mysterious allure of greenery hesitates only to spotlight your logo, radiantly framed by neon. Tailor it to reflect your essence by customizing the logo and colors. Perfect for gripping intros, this showcase is your ticket to storytelling excellence.
