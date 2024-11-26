en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Festive Ornament Reveal - Vertical
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by hushahir
7exports
8 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture the essence of the holidays with a captivating Festive Ornament Reveal that wraps your brand in the cozy textures of the season. Our template zooms into a festive red fabric, setting the stage for your logo and tagline to shine. Customize it further with your specific fonts and colors. This heartwarming clip is perfect for your seasonal campaigns, ensuring your message is delivered in a truly magical way.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By hushahir
8s
2
3
7
Unwrap the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Magical Reveal template. Watch as a mesmerizing gift box opens and transports you to a scene filled with vibrant glowing particles, ultimately unveiling your logo and text. Perfect for intros, outros, or standalone brand presentations, this multipurpose video is sure to capture the attention of your audience. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a truly unique and festive video. Get ready to publish a captivating video that brings the joy of Christmas to life!
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
By hushahir
6s
2
3
10
Deck the digital halls with your brand's holiday spirit using our enchanting Festive Globe Intro template. As a soft cloth dances through the air, it reveals a magical snow globe cradling your logo. Perfect for seasonal marketing, this festive animation adds a touch of wonder to your branding. Customize fonts and colors to match your holiday campaign and captivate your viewers with a winter wonderland intro.
By hushahir
7s
2
3
6
Unleash the magic of the holiday season with our Christmas Snow Globe template. Step into a whimsical snow globe, where Christmas trees and gifts await. As glowing particles dance around, they reveal your logo and text, creating a captivating and festive introduction or outro for your content. This multipurpose template allows for complete customization, including your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Get ready to publish a video that spreads cheer and captures the spirit of Christmas. Elevate your content with this enchanting template today!
By MotionBank21
8s
9
2
9
Step into the holiday spirit with our Seasonal Shine Premiere template. Imagine your logo taking center stage as fireworks illuminate the scene, capturing the essence of the season. Customize the colors to reflect your brand's festive flair. This reveal is ideal for commercials or heartwarming greetings shared in the digital realm. Your message will resonate deeply as viewers are enveloped in the holiday cheer.
By MotionBank21
10s
12
3
14
Let your brand outshine the fireworks with our Sparkling Festival Orbs template. As radiant spheres burst, your logo and message take the spotlight, marking a dazzling beginning to the New Year. Perfect for festive wishes, this video seamlessly blends with your fonts and colors. Start your year with a video as memorable as your brand.
By MotionBank21
12s
7
4
22
Spread the warmth of the season with our Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logo is tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Menu
Templates
Solutions