Urban Colorful Stories 6 - Square

Templates
/
Branding
Square
6-15s
Rope
Urban
Abstract
Grungy
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create videos that are as lively as the urban jungle with this customizable Urban Colorful Stories template. Perfect for beginners, it features dynamic 3D chains and trendy glitch effects that add a touch of cool to your stories. Whether promoting an event or showcasing your brand, this is the fresh, mobile-first approach to impressing your audience and highlighting what you do best.
