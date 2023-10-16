Trendy Kinetic Title 5
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
170exports
Create bold, attention-grabbing titles with kinetic typography and stacked text ribbons. This transparent motion title overlay features vibrant colors, clean 3D depth, and dynamic movement perfect for intros, promos, and YouTube content. Easily edit the headline, tweak colors, and match your brand in minutes. The streamlined design puts your message front and center with clear, modern styling and smooth animation, delivering immediate impact on any video.
Pack (9)
Themes (12)
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum