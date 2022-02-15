Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Logo v2 - Post - Original - Poster image

Epic Logo v2 - Post

00:09 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Outro
139exports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo or title reveal. This template features extruded metallic typography, moody fog and drifting particles, plus optional chromatic aberration for added polish. Switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, surface damage, scale and particle visibility to match your brand. The centered, full‑frame layout is ideal for intros, outros or hero title cards, and it adapts seamlessly to multiple aspect ratios for social and video platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Epic Logo - Post
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00:10
Epic Logo - Post Original theme video
Epic Logo v2 - Post
By MotionParsec
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00:09
Epic Logo v2 - Post Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us