Epic Logo v2 - Vertical

Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic 3D logo or title reveal. This template features extruded metallic typography, moody fog and drifting particles, plus optional chromatic aberration for added polish. Switch between logo or text, add a tagline, and fine‑tune colors, surface damage, scale and particle visibility to match your brand. The centered, full‑frame layout is ideal for intros, outros or hero title cards, and it adapts seamlessly to multiple aspect ratios for social and video platforms.