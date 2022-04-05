Light Rays Logo - Square

Showcase your brand with a cinematic logo animation that cuts through darkness using dramatic light rays and atmospheric fog. A glossy, polished finish highlights your mark while subtle chromatic accents add depth and intrigue. This elegant logo reveal is ideal for intros and outros, delivering a premium, mysterious vibe without distractions. Smooth, fluid motion guides the eye to your logo and optional tagline, making it perfect for channels, promos, and brand bumpers. Easily customize colors and settings to match your identity and create a memorable, high-impact reveal in seconds.