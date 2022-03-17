Light Rays Logo v2 - Horizontal

Create a striking intro or outro with a cinematic logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template unleashes dramatic light rays on a dark stage to spotlight your brand. Customize logo scale, colors, and optional tagline placement for a perfect fit. A subtle chromatic aberration and neon glow add modern polish, while the clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your mark. Ideal for corporate branding, tech themes, trailers, or any epic opener. Fast to set up and easy to tailor—make your logo unforgettable.