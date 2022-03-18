Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Rays Logo v2 - Post - Original - Poster image

Light Rays Logo v2 - Post

00:11 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Cinematic
419exports
rating
Create a striking intro or outro with a cinematic logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template unleashes dramatic light rays on a dark stage to spotlight your brand. Customize logo scale, colors, and optional tagline placement for a perfect fit. A subtle chromatic aberration and neon glow add modern polish, while the clean, minimal layout keeps focus on your mark. Ideal for corporate branding, tech themes, trailers, or any epic opener. Fast to set up and easy to tailor—make your logo unforgettable.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Light Rays Logo - Post
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Light Rays Logo - Post Original theme video
Light Rays Logo v2 - Post
By MotionParsec
Edit
00:11
Light Rays Logo v2 - Post Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us