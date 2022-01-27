Photo Logo Reveal v2
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 9 videos · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.1Kexports
Showcase your brand with a polished, cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template blends glossy reflections, light leaks, lens flares and subtle chromatic aberration to deliver a premium, energetic intro or outro. Drop in your logo, add multiple photos or video clips to drive the reveal, tweak colors and glow accents, and finish with a clean tagline. Designed with smooth motion and a centered, focused composition, it’s ideal for channels, brands and promos seeking a refined, modern identity.
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