Photo Logo Reveal v2

Showcase your brand with a polished, cinematic 3D logo reveal. This template blends glossy reflections, light leaks, lens flares and subtle chromatic aberration to deliver a premium, energetic intro or outro. Drop in your logo, add multiple photos or video clips to drive the reveal, tweak colors and glow accents, and finish with a clean tagline. Designed with smooth motion and a centered, focused composition, it’s ideal for channels, brands and promos seeking a refined, modern identity.