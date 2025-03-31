en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
3D Birthday Fest Intro
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
11exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Create a birthday bash to remember with our 3D Birthday Fest Intro! This template is a vibrant mix of pencil sketches and colorful animations brought to life with cakes, confetti, and fireworks. Customize to match your desired theme and captivate your audience with a joyous celebration video, perfect as an invitation or promotion!
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By onbothsides
8s
5
3
30
Bring joy and whimsy to any birthday message with our Birthday Cartoon Opener template. With options for a cake or gift animation, customizable colors, and fonts, you can create an opener that sets the mood for a memorable celebration. let this template be the start of a birthday video that’s as special as the day itself.
By bucketinfoo
9s
21
16
12
Abstract braking news opener. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
By milinkovic
9s
8
2
5
Transform your brand reveal into a celebratory event with our Gift Collection Reveal template. Picture a smooth glide over exploding gifts as your logo pops up to the delight of your audience. Perfect for everything from e-greeting cards to eye-catching intros, you can customize the gift and background colors to match your branding. Ready to publish and multifunctional, it’s your turn to unwrap the power of video.
By vivace_studio
7s
9
3
23
Add a playful twist to your professional image with our dynamic Box Logo Reveal template. As the crate bursts open, your logo leaps into the spotlight, captivating your audience. Fully customizable with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, our template delivers that unforgettable first impression. Perfect for any platform, it's ready to launch your brand's story.
By Smaille
9s
6
3
15
Dive into the future with our cutting-edge Modern Tech Reveal template. Designed for tech-savvy creators, this high-tech visual marvel exudes sophistication and energy. Customize it with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a sleek, unforgettable impression. Whether for gaming intros or avant-garde branding, this dynamic, futuristic design ensures maximum appeal.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
6
3
11
Step into a world where your brand takes center stage with our stunning Multilayered Contour Grid template. Watch as your logo takes form within a 3D abstract grid, captivating viewers as it builds, layer by radiant layer, to its luminescent peak. Finalize with a glossy sheen that promises to leave a lasting impression. Your custom tagline, fonts, and colors ensure this template is all about you.
By Mr.Rabbit
7s
7
3
10
Let your logo stand out with our cutting edge Clean Glossy Extrusion reveal template. The polished 3D effect as it rises from a graph paper backdrop ensures maximum impact for your brand. Tailor it with your personal touch, logo, tagline, and brand colors, and instantly own a sleek, ready to publish video that will impress on any platform, from YouTube to presentations.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Craft a sleek and professional introduction with our Clean Edge Extrusion template. This template showcases a meticulous logo construction on a graph paper stage. As the logo assembles, it is dramatically overlaid with its twin, culminating in a glossy highlight that captivates the viewer. Tailor the moment to your brand with customizable options for fonts and colors, ensuring your message shines through elegantly on multiscreen.
Menu
Templates
Solutions