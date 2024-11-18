Christmas Tree Intro
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
1text
2fonts
1audio
Create a holiday spectacle with our festive template, turning treasured photos into a beautiful Christmas tree animation. Perfect for festive intros and joyful greetings, this template lets you embed your brand's identity with custom colors, logo, and tagline. Engage your audience with an enchanting widescreen experience that embodies the spirit of the season.
Themes (12)
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow