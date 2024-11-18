en
Christmas Tree Intro

Christmas Tree Intro
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
220exports
12 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
11videos
1image
1text
2fonts
1audio
Create a holiday spectacle with our festive template, turning treasured photos into a beautiful Christmas tree animation. Perfect for festive intros and joyful greetings, this template lets you embed your brand's identity with custom colors, logo, and tagline. Engage your audience with an enchanting widescreen experience that embodies the spirit of the season.
Pink Pastel
Pink Pastel
Edit
Original
Original
Edit
Clean Yelow
Clean Yelow
Edit
Red Decorate
Red Decorate
Edit
Black Frames
Black Frames
Edit
Classic Christmas
Classic Christmas
Edit
Green Tree
Green Tree
Edit
Contrast Purple
Contrast Purple
Edit
Red and Black
Red and Black
Edit
Warm Red
Warm Red
Edit
Snow Blue
Snow Blue
Edit
Tree Decoration
Tree Decoration
Edit
