Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Christmas Tree Intro - Vertical

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Frame
Tree
Christmas
Shape
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Christmas Tree Intro - Vertical - Original
00:00/00:12
Created by motionsparrow
Created by motionsparrow
27exports
12 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
11videos
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create a holiday spectacle with our festive Christmas Tree Intro template, turning treasured photos into a beautiful Christmas tree animation. Perfect for festive intros and joyful greetings, this template lets you embed your brand's identity with custom colors, logo, and tagline. Engage your audience with an enchanting experience that embodies the spirit of the season.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Christmas Collage - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Collage - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
5
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Paper Tree Reveal - Vertical Original theme video
Paper Tree Reveal - Vertical
Edit
By AuroraMediaLab
7s
5
3
10
Capture the essence of the season with our Paper Tree Reveal template. This ready-to-publish video gently unveils a paper Christmas tree and playfully places a festive hat atop your logo. It's the perfect yuletide intro for your brand across all widescreen social platforms. Customize it with your signature colors and tagline to make an unforgettable holiday statement.
Minimal Christmas Tree - Vertical Original theme video
Minimal Christmas Tree - Vertical
Edit
By onbothsides
7s
2
3
16
Let your brand shine this holiday season with a video that's merry and bright! Our Minimal Christmas Tree template captures the magic of Christmas with three distinct tree designs, all waiting to be decked with your logo and colors. Tell your brand's holiday story with a customizable tagline, and release a ready-to-publish video.
New Year Ornament Glow - Vertical Original theme video
New Year Ornament Glow - Vertical
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
Christmas Night - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Night - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
2
4
6
Experience the enchantment of the holidays with our stunning Christmas Night video template. Santa swoops across a snowy scene, drawing the eyes to your logo and custom text. Perfect for seasonal branding or greetings, this video captivates with its festive charm. Effortlessly insert your logo, tweak the text, select fonts, and play with colors for a cheery reveal that resonates with the holiday spirit.
Festive Night Unveil - Vertical Original theme video
Festive Night Unveil - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
12s
5
3
7
Step into a winter wonderland with our magical Festive Night Unveil template, where Christmas trees shimmer under moonlight on a serene snowy landscape. Perfect for holiday messaging, it's a multipurpose template that lets you customize logo, tagline, fonts, and colors. Enchant viewers and send a seasonal greeting that resonates warmth and festive cheer!
Winter Holidays Season - Vertical Original theme video
Winter Holidays Season - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
10s
3
3
15
Bring seasonal greetings to your audience with a heartfelt Winter Holidays Season reveal. Your brand gracefully emerges within a snowy scene, evoking the charm of the holidays. Perfect for joyful intros or adverts, customize this template with your unique logo, text, and colors, and deliver a message wrapped in winter's magic.
Christmas Bulb Greeting - Vertical Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting - Vertical
Edit
By S_WorX
9s
5
3
6
Spread the joyous vibes with our 'Christmas Bulb Greeting' template. Transition into the holidays with your brand's logo and personalized message, unveiling in festive style. Ideal for social media, emails, or presentations, this versatile template transforms your heartfelt wishes into a wonder, offering an immersive experience with full customization of text, fonts, and colors.
