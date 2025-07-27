Try for free
Holographic Splash Opener

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Camera
Glitch
Abstract
Modern
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Holographic Splash Opener - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
8exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
5texts
1font
1audio
Dive into the future of brand storytelling with our bold Holographic Splash Opener template. Imagine your logo surfacing through liquid holographic splashes and mesmerizing glitch effects, all set against a crisp white backdrop. Perfect for a show-stopping intro or a sleek digital ad, our template enables you to customize text, taglines, fonts, and colors. Craft a ready-to-publish video that's as dynamic and stylish as your brand.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
3D QR Code Reveal Original theme video
3D QR Code Reveal
By motionsparrow
9s
21
4
11
Introduce your brand with a splash of color and innovation using our 3D QR Code Reveal template. Floating abstract 3D shapes dance around a central QR code, making your logo reveal not just a visual treat but a gateway to your digital world. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for an eye-popping intro that's ready to publish on any platform.
Element Logo Opener Original theme video
Element Logo Opener
By mhakmal07
10s
5
3
11
Modern, Dynamic, Intro/Opener, with Glitches and Cool Elements.
Isometric Scene Reveal Original theme video
Isometric Scene Reveal
By Moysher
8s
9
3
13
Embrace the thrill of anticipation with our Isometric Scene Reveal template, where chamfered poles set the stage for your brand to take flight. Perfect for high-impact engagements, it offers full customization from logo to typography, ensuring your message lands with precision and flair. Ready to publish and visually captivating, it keeps viewers riveted right up to the moment your tagline steals the spotlight.
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal Original theme video
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal
By v.createvfx
9s
2
3
7
Physics Rolling Logo Reveal is an epic and cinematic look for your promos, film openers, or any other intro, YouTube videos intro, short file opener.
Crypto Intro Original theme video
Crypto Intro
By bucketinfoo
10s
5
10
18
Crypto NFT Intro is a template you can use to introduce your blockchain, crypto, and NFTs themed online streams and review videos.
Technology Intro Original theme video
Technology Intro
By arkadixcore
10s
2
3
7
Step into the digital realm with our Technology Intro, a video template that gives your logo the tech-savvy touch it deserves. Perfect for intros or impactful standalone, this template lets you tweak fonts and colors to ensure your tagline resonates with innovation. Ideal for social media clout, it turns your brand into a conversation starter!
Logo - Digital Like Black Friday theme video
Logo - Digital Like
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
11
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
Crazy Shapes Reveal Original theme video
Crazy Shapes Reveal
By kalinichev
10s
2
12
34
Introducing your logo with a surge of energy has never been easier. Our Crazy Shapes Reveal template features a fusion of glowing shapes, breathtaking glitch effects, and swift animations to ensure your brand pops. It's a multipurpose powerhouse that offers infinite customization with your logo, text, and fonts. Make your mark with style.
