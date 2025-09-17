Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Romantic Floral Wedding Opener

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
Landscape
Wedding
Tree
Love
Frame
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Pharma & Healthcare
More details
Romantic Floral Wedding Opener - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
30exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
2videos
1image
7texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a timeless invitation with our Romantic Floral Wedding Opener, perfect for weddings or any cherished occasion. Elegant 3D florals and graceful movements frame your memories, while unique details from your romantic journey add a personal touch. Highlight your names, wedding date, and special messages to ensure your invitation resonates deeply with everyone who receives it.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Valentine's Lovely Flowers Slideshow Original theme video
Valentine's Lovely Flowers Slideshow
Edit
By MotionBox
30s
9
12
5
Valentine's Lovely Flowers Slideshow is an elegant template with beautiful looking real footage with dry flowers and retro frames. It’s child’s play to use and ideal for beginners. You can use it to showcase your wedding photos, valentine events, romantic events... Impress your audience with this fresh looking and dynamically animated template.
Love's Journey Slides 4 Original theme video
Love's Journey Slides 4
Edit
By themediastock
26s
21
18
11
Create a visual love story with this enchanting Love's Journey Slides slideshow template, where images and heart elements dance gracefully in space. Perfect for showcasing romantic memories, our cinematic template allows you to add photos, videos, and sweet nothings. Share your special moments in a cinematic style that is ready to captivate hearts.
Love's Journey Slides 5 Original theme video
Love's Journey Slides 5
Edit
By themediastock
26s
21
30
14
Create a visual love story with this enchanting Love's Journey Slides slideshow template, where images and heart elements dance gracefully in space. Perfect for showcasing romantic memories, our cinematic template allows you to add photos, videos, and sweet nothings. Share your special moments in a cinematic style that is ready to captivate hearts.
Love's Journey Slides 2 Original theme video
Love's Journey Slides 2
Edit
By themediastock
25s
21
19
11
Create a visual love story with this enchanting Love's Journey Slides slideshow template, where images and heart elements dance gracefully in space. Perfect for showcasing romantic memories, our cinematic template allows you to add photos, videos, and sweet nothings. Share your special moments in a cinematic style that is ready to captivate hearts.
Love's Journey Slides 1 Original theme video
Love's Journey Slides 1
Edit
By themediastock
25s
21
19
11
Create a visual love story with this enchanting Love's Journey Slides slideshow template, where images and heart elements dance gracefully in space. Perfect for showcasing romantic memories, our cinematic template allows you to add photos, videos, and sweet nothings. Share your special moments in a cinematic style that is ready to captivate hearts.
Special Events Gallery 4 Original theme video
Special Events Gallery 4
Edit
By milinkovic
24s
23
28
6
Step into a world where memories take center stage with the Special Events Gallery template. Perfect for special occasions, our slideshow seamlessly weaves your images and videos within elegant frames on a wall, offering a picturesque narrative journey. Personalize it with text, font choices, and a color scheme that complements your story. Create ready-to-publish videos that not only reminisce but impress.
Special Events Gallery 1 Original theme video
Special Events Gallery 1
Edit
By milinkovic
18s
23
33
6
Step into a world where memories take center stage with the Special Events Gallery template. Perfect for special occasions, our slideshow seamlessly weaves your images and videos within elegant frames on a wall, offering a picturesque narrative journey. Personalize it with text, font choices, and a color scheme that complements your story. Create ready-to-publish videos that not only reminisce but impress.
Fashionable Valentine Original theme video
Fashionable Valentine
Edit
By starlight_motion
26s
26
27
15
Tell your story with style using our Fashionable Valentine template. Perfect for showcasing images and videos, this design features trendy hearts and text bubbles in the background, bringing a pop of fashion to your narrative. Conclude with a sleek logo reveal that leaves a lasting impression. Ideal for business presentations or personal galleries, customize with your media, fonts, and colors.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us