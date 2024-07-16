en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
00:00/00:22
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by motionsparrow
7exports
23 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
8videos
1image
16texts
1font
1audio
Step into the shadows with a spine-chilling Scary Rooms promo, designed with grunge, 3D text, and shivers in mind. Customize with your logos, images, and videos to conjure a witching spectacle that haunts the screen in glory, perfect for events, scary themed parties, and horror night advertisements.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
By S_WorX
20s
4
8
5
Creepy intro for your videos.
By kalinichev
16s
2
7
10
Give your Halloween videos a professional touch with our Pumpkin Night Out template. Embrace the spooky season with 3D pumpkins and a haunting atmosphere that will captivate your audience. This multipurpose template is perfect for creating content for haunted houses, party promotions, or themed events. Customize your logo, text, and fonts to make it truly your own. Get ready to share a ready-to-publish video that will send shivers down your viewers' spines.
By re4ee
15s
7
19
3
Halloween Horror Opener is an eye-catching template with a glitch design and dark scary atmosphere. A short intro to your horror and halloween videos.
By S_WorX
15s
6
3
6
Have an out of body experience this Halloween with Cinematic Ghost Soul an eerie, mysterious animation. A ghostly apparition of your brand will leave it's corporeal form to join the afterlife.
By S_WorX
28s
7
15
13
The cinematic grunge titles are dark and gritty, with titles displayed on stone in a rough and textured manner. The titles are animated with a shutter effect, giving them a sense of movement and instability. In addition, there are liquid leaks throughout the animation, adding to the overall grunge aesthetic. The combination of these elements creates a powerful and intense intro, perfect for dramatic and action-packed content.
By S_WorX
19s
3
5
7
Create a captivating introduction for your video with our Eerie Cobweb Horror template. The dark and foreboding ambiance of a haunted house sets the stage as cobwebs and flickering match light create an eerie atmosphere. As the title text emerges from the shadows, it becomes entangled in intricately woven cobwebs, adding a spine-tingling effect. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can easily create a unique title that suits any multipurpose project. Publish a video that leaves your audience wanting more.
By S_WorX
18s
6
4
8
Dare your viewers to follow the trail with our spine-chilling Grim Welcome reveal video. The scene is set with eerie footsteps and a sinister trail of blood, culminating at a bone-chilling doorway. Each element is infused with terror, inviting a powerful introduction to your darkest content. Customization is simple yet effective, allowing for the seamless integration of your brand details.
By S_WorX
20s
4
10
6
Step into the eerie world of vintage horror with our Vintage Horror Tales. This template takes inspiration from classic horror storytelling, bringing a nostalgic and spine-chilling atmosphere to your project's introduction. As the intro unfolds, the screen flickers with an aged film effect, transporting viewers back in time. The scene is set with worn textures, reminiscent of old film reels. Creeping shadows dance across the screen, enhancing the sense of suspense and foreboding. The text, appears in a vintage font that adds a touch of authenticity to the overall aesthetic.
Menu
Templates
Solutions