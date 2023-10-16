Youtube intro for cooking channel
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The Dunk Intro - Classic Orange Theme - Poster image

The Dunk Intro

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Sports & Fitness
Basketball
10.3Kexports
rating
Tip off your content with a punchy 3D basketball opener built for sports branding. Bold, kinetic titles collide with gritty textures, hand-drawn brush strokes and a court-side vibe to deliver an energetic intro that ends on a crisp logo reveal. Perfect for teams, tournaments, highlight reels and social promos. Tweak colors, swap text and drop in your branding to match your look. Designed to move fast, hit hard and keep viewers engaged from the first bounce.
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Themes (4)
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us