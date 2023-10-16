The Dunk Intro

Tip off your content with a punchy 3D basketball opener built for sports branding. Bold, kinetic titles collide with gritty textures, hand-drawn brush strokes and a court-side vibe to deliver an energetic intro that ends on a crisp logo reveal. Perfect for teams, tournaments, highlight reels and social promos. Tweak colors, swap text and drop in your branding to match your look. Designed to move fast, hit hard and keep viewers engaged from the first bounce.