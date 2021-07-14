Clean Logo
00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.4Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, modern logo animation. This minimalist 3D ident features smooth motion, elegant long shadows, subtle particles, and concentric ring accents for a refined finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it keeps your logo front and center with a polished, professional look. Easily customize background, rays, particle tones, logo colors, font, and glare intensity to match your brand. A versatile, understated logo reveal that fits tech, corporate, creative, and personal projects alike.
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