Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Logo 2 - Original - Poster image

Clean Logo 2

00:06 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Outro
Outline reveal
2.5Kexports
rating
Present your brand with a refined, minimalist logo animation. An elegant outline draws in, fragments slide together, and a subtle 3D glass finish settles with long shadows and a tasteful light sweep. It’s a versatile identity piece that works equally well as an intro or outro. Customize background, colors, and finishing effects to match your branding. The smooth pacing and polished motion design make this a reliable choice for professional channels, product trailers, and social content looking for a crisp, modern logo reveal.
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Clean Logo
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Clean Logo Original theme video
Clean Logo 2
By Moysher
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Clean Logo 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us