Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gifts Christmas Logo - Default - Poster image

Gifts Christmas Logo

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Intro
Festive
1.3Kexports
rating
Bring seasonal cheer to your brand with a polished 3D Christmas logo animation. Surrounded by gift boxes, candy canes, snow-globe domes and stylized trees, your logo and tagline take center stage in a cozy, festive scene. Smooth camera motion and a clean, elegant layout make this ideal as an intro, outro, or branded holiday greeting. Tweak palette controls to match your identity and keep original logo colors if you wish. Fast to customize and perfect for social posts, ads, and YouTube videos, this template delivers a warm, professional holiday reveal in seconds.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us