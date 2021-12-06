Gifts Christmas Logo

Bring seasonal cheer to your brand with a polished 3D Christmas logo animation. Surrounded by gift boxes, candy canes, snow-globe domes and stylized trees, your logo and tagline take center stage in a cozy, festive scene. Smooth camera motion and a clean, elegant layout make this ideal as an intro, outro, or branded holiday greeting. Tweak palette controls to match your identity and keep original logo colors if you wish. Fast to customize and perfect for social posts, ads, and YouTube videos, this template delivers a warm, professional holiday reveal in seconds.