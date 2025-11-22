Partnership Gifts Christmas Logo
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Set the festive scene with our enchanting Partnership Gifts Christmas Logo template. Against a backdrop of glittering Christmas trees, wrapped gifts, and whimsical lollipops, your brand will shine. This video is perfect for a joyful intro or as eye-catching standalone content. Customize with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts and colors, and let the holiday spirit take center stage in your advertising or presentation.
Themes (8)
Similar templates
Best of Moysher