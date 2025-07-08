Menu
Line Reveal
Created by Moysher
20exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our Line Reveal, a display of sophistication and style. Watch as a vibrant, geometric dance unfolds, culminating in the striking reveal of your logo in brilliant clarity. Customize it with your own branding elements and captivate audiences on YouTube, in presentations, or across any platform.
Similar templates
Best of Moysher
By babayaga
9s
2
3
5
Elegant Logo reveal is a perfect corporate video opener for presentations, product reviews, testimonials, job offers, and other HR communications., but also movie trailers, promos, commercials, and vlogs. Upload your logo and enter a tagline, it’s that simple.
By AlexG1985
6s
2
3
8
Step into a world where elegance meets modernity with the Smooth & Stylish Reveal. Perfect for creating stylish intros or compelling promos, this template's sleek design and fluid transitions ensure your logo and tagline are revealed in the most polished fashion. Versatility meets easy customization, letting you make your mark with fonts and colors that resonate with your brand.
By Moysher
7s
17
3
15
Step into the spotlight with our Stroke Clean Reveal. A single line carves out your identity before a shimmering gradient infuses life into your brand's colors. Customizable fonts and colors ensure that your logo shines against the natural hues and final glare. Perfect for any platform, this video is your ticket to a professional, memorable introduction.
By koma
7s
4
3
8
Modern and clean, the perfect opener for business videos and any YouTube channel that appreciates precision and thoughtfulness. Start the next product release or review video, a presentation, yearly report or online lesson with this classy logo intro, showing the impact of your brand.
By PixBolt
8s
5
3
12
Transport your audience into a realm of wonder with our logo reveal template, where colors and lines intertwine in a resplendent 3D spectacle. This Colorful Lines Reveal template is perfect for any platform needing that wow-factor. Customize the logo, tagline, and a palette of colors to match your brand identity, and watch as your animated masterpiece captivates viewers across YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
By Moysher
7s
9
3
15
Experience the allure of neon light with our Stroke Slide Reveal template. As a glowing line traces your logo's silhouette, the anticipation builds until a stack of reflections forms your complete brand identity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your aesthetic. Ideal for intros or powerful brand statements, this template is a ready-to-publish masterpiece that will dazzle your audience.
By Mr.Rabbit
9s
6
3
11
Reveal your logo with a sophisticated glossy effect. The Glossy 3D Reveal is the perfect way to showcase your brand or logo in a professional and modern way. This animation features a white blueprint floor where the logo is built layer by layer, creating a stunning 3D effect. As the logo is revealed, a glossy sheen reflects light and creates a polished finish that highlights the intricate details of your design. Whether you're launching a new product or service, or simply want to showcase your brand in a fresh and modern way, this animation is sure to impress.
