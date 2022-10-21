Toy City Reveal - Square

Bring your brand to life with a playful fly‑through of a low‑poly city that lands on a clean logo and tagline reveal. This minimalist 3D motion-graphics template features smooth camera drift, pastel earth tones, and toy‑like buildings, roads, trees and cars. Customize your logo, tagline and colors to match your identity, and use it as a polished intro or outro across channels. Designed for maximum clarity and charm, it delivers a delightful, professional brand moment with zero clutter and fully editable details.