Toy City Reveal - Vertical

Bring your brand to life with a charming low‑poly city flythrough. This 3D motion graphics logo animation glides past buildings, trees and cars before revealing your logo and tagline in a central clearing. Clean, minimal geometry and pastel earth tones create a playful, urban vibe that fits intros, outros, stories and promos. Easily customize colors, logo and text for a cohesive identity, then export in vertical, square or widescreen formats. Perfect for brands seeking a friendly, modern reveal with cinematic depth and smooth motion.