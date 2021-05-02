Modern Stories 2
00:17 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 4 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.7Kexports
Launch attention-grabbing vertical promos with bold stacked headlines, neon gradients and stylish glitch accents. This template is optimized for story placements and short-form ads, featuring multiple media scenes, a prominent discount badge, and a gritty urban collage of stickers, barcodes and crinkled textures. Customize text, colors and media to spotlight products or limited-time offers with fast, kinetic motion. Ideal for e‑commerce and seasonal sales where you need instant impact and clear calls to action.
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