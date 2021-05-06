Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Modern Stories 3 - Original - Poster image

Modern Stories 3

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 video · 3 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Bold
Urban
Glitch
Torn paper
922exports
rating
Make your next story stand out with a bold, urban promo built for vertical platforms. This template pairs oversized typography with torn paper textures, crisp grid panels, and stylish glitch transitions. Drop in your photo or video, edit the headlines, and tweak accent colors to match your brand in seconds. The energetic motion and stacked titles grab attention instantly, making it ideal for product drops, event highlights, or quick announcements. Fast to customize and made to convert, it’s your go‑to for eye‑catching stories that look polished, modern, and on‑brand.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us