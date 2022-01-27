Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Colorful 3D Extrusion Logo - Original - Poster image

Clean Colorful 3D Extrusion Logo

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Extrusion
5.6Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal built from bold, colorful layers. This polished logo animation features glossy extrusion, light sweeps, lens flares, and a clean grid environment for a modern, professional look. Ideal as an intro or outro, it keeps focus on your mark and optional tagline while maintaining a minimal, elegant aesthetic. Adjust colors to match your identity and export a high-impact ident that fits corporate, tech, or creative brands alike. Fast to customize, striking on screen, and designed to impress.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us