Clean Colorful 3D Extrusion Logo

Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal built from bold, colorful layers. This polished logo animation features glossy extrusion, light sweeps, lens flares, and a clean grid environment for a modern, professional look. Ideal as an intro or outro, it keeps focus on your mark and optional tagline while maintaining a minimal, elegant aesthetic. Adjust colors to match your identity and export a high-impact ident that fits corporate, tech, or creative brands alike. Fast to customize, striking on screen, and designed to impress.