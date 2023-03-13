Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brush Dynamic Color - Slideshow - Post - Original - Poster image

Brush Dynamic Color - Slideshow - Post

01:06 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Painterly
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
Paper
71exports
rating
Turn your photos and videos into a vivid, painterly story. This template blends dynamic brush stroke reveals, textured paper backdrops, and smooth camera drift to create an elegant slideshow or promo. Add headlines to each scene and finish with a bold logo reveal. Ideal for events, portfolios, and brand highlights, it supports multiple aspect ratios for social media or widescreen delivery. Customize colors for the brush accents, update text, drop in your media, and render a striking presentation with vibrant visuals and fluid motion in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us