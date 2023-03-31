Slideshow - Gradient Geometry - Post
01:31 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 36 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
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Showcase your brand with a clean, modern slideshow built around geometric media frames and bold titles. Smooth slide and wipe transitions keep momentum while gradients and refined typography deliver a polished, corporate feel. Perfect for promos, case studies, and presentations, it adapts seamlessly to horizontal, vertical, and square formats. Add your photos or clips, customize colors and fonts, and finish with a confident logo scene. Create an elegant video that communicates clearly and looks great on every platform.
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