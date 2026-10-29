Sunlit Prints

Showcase your best moments with an elegant, paper‑inspired photo slideshow. White‑border prints stack into beautiful collages, revealed with smooth slide‑ins, gentle camera drift and subtle depth‑of‑field. Light leaks, film grain and fine scratches add cozy nostalgia without distracting from your images. Customize colors, frame width, blur, shadow and fonts to fit any story. Perfect for family memories, weddings, travel, birthdays, events and more—this versatile template turns everyday photos into a timeless keepsake.