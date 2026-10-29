Parallax Prints

Transform your photos into a warm, cinematic story. This elegant slideshow presents images as tactile photo cards with rounded corners, layered in a refined card stack. Light-leak washes, soft bokeh and gentle camera drift add depth and atmosphere, while smooth fades and defocus reveals keep transitions seamless. Customize titles, colors and light-leak intensity, and choose to end with your logo or a final headline. Perfect for weddings, family memories, travel recaps and brand storytelling, it’s an easy way to create a polished, professional slideshow that feels personal and timeless.