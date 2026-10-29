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Parallax Prints - Original - Poster image

Parallax Prints

01:00 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Light leak
Card stack
Wide logo
10exports
rating
Transform your photos into a warm, cinematic story. This elegant slideshow presents images as tactile photo cards with rounded corners, layered in a refined card stack. Light-leak washes, soft bokeh and gentle camera drift add depth and atmosphere, while smooth fades and defocus reveals keep transitions seamless. Customize titles, colors and light-leak intensity, and choose to end with your logo or a final headline. Perfect for weddings, family memories, travel recaps and brand storytelling, it’s an easy way to create a polished, professional slideshow that feels personal and timeless.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us