Bring patriotic energy to your vertical stories with this bold Independence Day template. A centered headline is framed by a stylized U.S. map, an iconic patriotic figure, waving flags, and vibrant fireworks. Perfect for greetings, event promos, and social announcements, it blends festive illustration with impactful motion titles. Easily customize headline lines, fonts, and colors, and swap in your own music to match the vibe. The clean, symmetrical layout keeps your message front and center while the cheering crowd and fireworks add celebration. Create a standout holiday post in minutes and share the spirit with your audience.