Bring patriotic energy to your vertical stories with a bold holiday headline, waving flags, and dazzling fireworks above a sizzling grill. This upbeat template is perfect for promoting gatherings, specials, and community cookouts on social media. Customize the text and colors to match your brand or event, and let the festive visuals do the rest. With layered depth, smooth motion, smoke and flame accents, it grabs attention instantly while staying easy to edit. Ideal for story placements, invites, and quick promos that celebrate the spirit of the season.