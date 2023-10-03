Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Laser Engraved - Original - Poster image

Laser Engraved

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
Laser beam
6Kexports
rating
Transform your brand with a dramatic, laser‑cut reveal set on a photorealistic stone surface. This 3D logo animation traces your mark with glowing beams, then settles into a crisp engraved finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it combines minimal design with cinematic polish and subtle grunge texture. Customize laser, logo, and background colors, add a tagline, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you want a refined yet powerful identity moment, this stone‑engraved logo reveal delivers standout presence in seconds.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us