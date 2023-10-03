Laser Engraved

Transform your brand with a dramatic, laser‑cut reveal set on a photorealistic stone surface. This 3D logo animation traces your mark with glowing beams, then settles into a crisp engraved finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it combines minimal design with cinematic polish and subtle grunge texture. Customize laser, logo, and background colors, add a tagline, and export in multiple aspect ratios for any platform. If you want a refined yet powerful identity moment, this stone‑engraved logo reveal delivers standout presence in seconds.