Tinted Photo Slides

Bring your brand to life with a fast, modern slideshow built in stomp style. This template pairs bold titles with vibrant color tints and sliding panels for instant impact. Drop in your photos or video clips, edit the headlines, and finish with a clean logo reveal. Minimal, geometric accents and crisp typography keep the focus on your message while the energetic pacing grabs attention. Perfect for promos, ads, reels, and campaign teasers when you need a sleek, contemporary look in minutes.