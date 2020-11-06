Spa & Wellness Story - 01

Create refined Instagram Story promos in minutes. This vertical 9:16 template pairs a soft pastel palette with clean frames, a bold headline, supporting copy and a clear CTA button. Smooth, minimal animations keep focus on your product or message, making it ideal for boutiques, salons, services, and lifestyle brands. Replace the image, edit the titles and description, tweak colors and fonts, and you’re ready to publish. The understated, elegant look ensures your content feels modern and on-brand while driving action with a swipe‑style call-to-action.