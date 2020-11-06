Spa & Wellness Story - 02
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 6 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
175exports
Create a polished vertical Story promo in minutes. This minimalist, elegant layout pairs a full-screen image with a tinted overlay, bold headlines, a description block, a circular discount badge, and a clear CTA button. Customize the colors, fonts, text, and image to match any brand or campaign. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps focus on your message while the soft pastel palette maintains a modern, premium feel. Ideal for sales, e-commerce launches, and product highlights across social story placements.
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