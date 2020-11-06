Spa & Wellness Story - 02

Create a polished vertical Story promo in minutes. This minimalist, elegant layout pairs a full-screen image with a tinted overlay, bold headlines, a description block, a circular discount badge, and a clear CTA button. Customize the colors, fonts, text, and image to match any brand or campaign. Smooth, relaxed motion keeps focus on your message while the soft pastel palette maintains a modern, premium feel. Ideal for sales, e-commerce launches, and product highlights across social story placements.