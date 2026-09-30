Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Ai Assistant Promo - Post - Original - Poster image

Ai Assistant Promo - Post

00:33 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 1 image · 27 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
App Promo
Technology
Software interface
7exports
rating
Promote your AI or SaaS product with a clean, minimal app promo built from modern UI. Smooth gradients, glassmorphism cards, and rounded search fields guide viewers through typing, clicks, and chat responses. Showcase features with a polished media grid, highlight benefits with centered headlines, and close with a crisp brand outro. Fully customizable text, colors, fonts, media, and logo make it perfect for launches, feature updates, and paid social. The subtle, tech‑forward motion keeps focus on your product while delivering clarity and trust.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us