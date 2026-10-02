Cascade Titles - Post
00:23 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
7exports
Make bold, vertical promos with cascading titles and punchy media reveals. This minimal, grid-driven design features kinetic typography, rounded media cards, stacked word accents, and a polished logo outro. Slide in images or video, customize fonts and colors, and sequence headlines for maximum clarity. Perfect for product launches, event teasers, and social ads where fast impact matters. Clean, modern, and brand-forward—designed to keep attention on your message.
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