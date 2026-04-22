Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Digitalcore Brand Opener - Post - Original - Poster image

Digitalcore Brand Opener - Post

00:29 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 11 videos · 28 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Title sequence
Software interface
Flat design
7exports
rating
Elevate your brand with a sleek, UI-driven promo. This minimal, flat-design template blends software interface panels, cursor interactions, and typewriter titles to guide viewers through your message. Rounded cards, search/input bars, chat accents, and folder icons create a modern workflow vibe, while a brief dark-mode section adds contrast. Ideal for corporate branding, agencies, and digital marketing, it works perfectly as a promo, intro, or multi-title sequence. Customize fonts, colors, images, and messaging to spotlight your value and finish with a strong website or CTA. Fast to edit, refined in look, and ready to post.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us