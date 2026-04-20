Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Searchlight - Post - Original - Poster image

Searchlight - Post

00:24 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 19 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Rounded rectangle
Flat design
Web search
11exports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean, search‑inspired promo. This minimal, flat‑design template blends kinetic titles, a clickable CTA, and stylish rounded media cards arranged in stacks and grids. Smooth transitions keep pacing energetic while a soft pastel gradient background maintains a modern, polished feel. Drop in your photos or videos, edit headlines, and finish with your logo and URL for a professional website promo or digital marketing campaign. Perfect for attention‑grabbing social posts and ads that guide viewers from query to discovery.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us