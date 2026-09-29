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Folder Flux - Original - Poster image

Folder Flux

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Portfolio
Slideshow
Minimal
Software interface
10exports
rating
Showcase your work with a sleek, interface-led promo built around a 3D stack of folder-style panels. Smooth camera moves, click interactions, and staggered slide-ins keep the pace energetic while a subtle grid backdrop and dark, vibrant palette elevate your brand. Easily customize media, text, fonts and colors to present case studies, highlights or client work. The centered, tunnel-perspective composition focuses attention on your visuals and ends with a strong branded moment. Ideal as a portfolio promo, social opener or short slideshow for agencies, studios and creators seeking a clean, modern reveal.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us