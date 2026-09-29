Folder Flux

Showcase your work with a sleek, interface-led promo built around a 3D stack of folder-style panels. Smooth camera moves, click interactions, and staggered slide-ins keep the pace energetic while a subtle grid backdrop and dark, vibrant palette elevate your brand. Easily customize media, text, fonts and colors to present case studies, highlights or client work. The centered, tunnel-perspective composition focuses attention on your visuals and ends with a strong branded moment. Ideal as a portfolio promo, social opener or short slideshow for agencies, studios and creators seeking a clean, modern reveal.