Glidefolio - Post

Showcase your best work with a polished, minimal portfolio promo. This 4:5 post blends clean typography, smooth kinetic motion, and elegant UI touches like a clickable CTA button and cursor interaction. Present headlines with type-on effects, feature projects in a rounded-rectangle grid and rotating card stack, and guide attention with scanning bars and highlights. The dark, gradient look with vibrant accents fits any modern brand or studio. Customize colors, copy, and media quickly to match your identity. Perfect for agencies, creators, and startups ready to elevate their feed with a professional, design‑forward promo.