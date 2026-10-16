Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glidefolio - Post - Original - Poster image

Glidefolio - Post

00:22 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 23 videos · 22 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Portfolio
Elegant
Slideshow
7exports
rating
Showcase your best work with a polished, minimal portfolio promo. This 4:5 post blends clean typography, smooth kinetic motion, and elegant UI touches like a clickable CTA button and cursor interaction. Present headlines with type-on effects, feature projects in a rounded-rectangle grid and rotating card stack, and guide attention with scanning bars and highlights. The dark, gradient look with vibrant accents fits any modern brand or studio. Customize colors, copy, and media quickly to match your identity. Perfect for agencies, creators, and startups ready to elevate their feed with a professional, design‑forward promo.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us