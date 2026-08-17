Gridline Identity - Square

Launch your brand with a modern square promo built on clean gridlines and bold, minimal typography. This versatile opener blends UI‑inspired elements—pill buttons, search bar, barcode and frosted panels—with multiple logo moments and space for photos or video. Showcase products, values and a website in a crisp, corporate‑ready layout that moves quickly yet feels refined. Perfect for intros, short promos and title sequences across social feeds. Easily swap colors, media, fonts and copy to match your identity and export a polished, on‑brand video in minutes.