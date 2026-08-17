Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Gridline Identity - Square - Original - Poster image

Gridline Identity - Square

00:12 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 2 images · 40 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Intro
Corporate
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Launch your brand with a modern square promo built on clean gridlines and bold, minimal typography. This versatile opener blends UI‑inspired elements—pill buttons, search bar, barcode and frosted panels—with multiple logo moments and space for photos or video. Showcase products, values and a website in a crisp, corporate‑ready layout that moves quickly yet feels refined. Perfect for intros, short promos and title sequences across social feeds. Easily swap colors, media, fonts and copy to match your identity and export a polished, on‑brand video in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us