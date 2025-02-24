Search Opener - Square

en
Introducing the ultimate solution for your design needs – the “Search Opener”. With this video template you can instantly captivate your audience and set the tone for your creative masterpiece. This template offers a diverse range of high-quality visual elements that will leave your viewers amazed and craving for more.
By minnapicture
15s
21
14
8
Search your Logo, get results and visit website!
By vivace_studio
10s
9
4
18
Initiate your brand's digital journey with our Search Logo Reveal template, designed to capture the anticipation of a revelatory search. Watch as your logo transitions from query to result, symbolizing your brand as the answer to your audience's needs. Fully customizable with your tagline and brand palette, this experience becomes uniquely yours. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s the first step to creating a memorable digital footprint.
By Promak
14s
21
28
10
Elevate your brand with the Search Frame Reveal – a sleek and modern animation perfect for businesses, tech startups, or content creators looking to leave a lasting impression. This dynamic project begins with a realistic search bar interaction, creating a sense of discovery, and seamlessly transitions into your logo reveal, highlighting your brand with precision and style.
By vivace_studio
12s
24
9
15
Web Search Photo Roll - Square features a search animation with your custom search term and then reveals a roll of analogue photos of you choice. All of it styled with sleek, modern design.
By Moysher
12s
28
14
9
A multipurpose project with a modern design. It uses some of the latest tips and tricks to uncover and improve your media. A great way to showcase your new products, portfolio, sports, fashion, travel, vacation, lifestyle, food, friends and family photos. Easily customize to any daily topic.
By tarazz
10s
21
14
10
An exciting video opener ideal for YouTube travel channels and vlogs. Easily adapt for any new locations you’re visiting, or have recently visited and finish with a smooth logo outro animation that calls your viewers to like share, and subscribe.
By Skvifi
7s
28
11
9
Start (and finish off) your video with a captivating video! This modern opener is available in any video resolution or aspect ratio. We provided you Full HD, Story and Square versions, which you can find on our site. Upload your media, apply your branding and make branded videos in no time! If you need any other aspects, feel free to write to us on chat!
By Harchenko
15s
26
13
6
Stunning dynamic After Effects template with slow-moving images and modern text animations. A cool way to show off your sports, fashion, traveling, vacations, birthdays, friends and family photos or as an introduction to your TV shows, commercials, promotions and events videos.
