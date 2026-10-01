Pulse Grid

Launch your brand with a modern, tech-inspired intro. This template blends clean headlines, rounded media cards, a circular UI ring, and a sleek search-bar sequence over a refined dot‑grid backdrop. Smooth slide‑ins, pixelated reveals, and fluid motion keep the focus on your message. Customize multiple media slots, colors, and typography, then finish strong with a crisp logo scene. Ideal for technology promos, brand openers, and title sequences that demand clarity, polish, and contemporary style.