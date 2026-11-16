Make your message unmissable with a bold vertical motion title wrapped in animated caution-tape ribbons. A large central headline stays readable while diagonal tape bands slide in and stack for instant impact. Customize short phrases on each tape, choose fonts, and tweak colors for tape, text, and background. Subtle grain and vignette add polish, and the audio slot lets you pair beats or voiceover. Perfect for Stories, Reels, and TikTok intros, announcements, warnings, and punchy promos that demand attention.