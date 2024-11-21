en
Christmas Celebration Launch

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
15-30s
Landscape
Vacation
Night
Christmas
Gloss
Holidays
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Christmas Celebration Launch
00:00/00:20
Created by rajpakhare
Created by rajpakhare
10 exports
20 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1 image
1 text
1 font
1 audio
Revel in the excitement with our Christmas Celebration Launch template, where gifts and balls burst to unveil your logo. This video climaxing in festive fireworks makes a dazzling entrance or a vibrant ending to any content. Personalize it easily with your logo, colors, tagline, and fonts, creating a celebratory atmosphere that's all your own.
Similar templates
Best of rajpakhare
Santa Sleigh Reveal Original theme video
Santa Sleigh Reveal
By TippyTop
17s
2
6
20
Spread the holiday cheer with our magical Santa Sleigh Reveal template. As Santa's sleigh soars through a wintry night, your logo is unveiled with a sparkle, perfect for your seasonal greetings or festive promotions. Customize with your texts, colors, and fonts to create a winter wonderland that reflects your brand's identity. Ready to publish, this heartwarming video will sleigh your audience and leave them feeling merry!
Santa's Sky Original theme video
Santa's Sky
By S_WorX
18s
3
3
7
Bring the joy of the season to your brand with this enchanting Santa's Sky template. Perfect for greeting your audience with a touch of magic, this template allows you to transform your logo into a festive spectacle. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors to create a warm, welcoming video that's ready to publish on all platforms.
Celebratory Countdown Original theme video
Celebratory Countdown
By hushahir
19s
2
3
28
Count down to success with a burst of color and excitement! The Celebratory Countdown template captures the essence of celebration, complete with fireworks and animated various elements. Customize it to suit your brand by adding your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, ensuring your message stands out. Suitable for any festive occasion or as an alluring introduction to your next video project.
New Year Countdown Original theme video
New Year Countdown
By hushahir
15s
2
4
9
Mark the beginning of something spectacular with our New Year Countdown template. As time ticks away, witness golden numbers and a particle countdown create anticipation before your logo and text burst onto the scene with fireworks. This horizontal video is perfect for events, product launches, or creating a buzz on social media. Customize with your text, fonts, and colors for an explosive reveal that's all your own.
Christmas Particles Gold theme video
Christmas Particles
By TippyTop
21s
8
3
11
Spread holiday cheer with our Christmas Particles template. Watch as a trail of sparkling glitter particles elegantly transforms into a majestic Christmas tree, revealing your logo in a magical way. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone piece for showcasing your brand. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your own fonts and colors. Get ready to publish a video that captures the festive spirit and leaves a lasting impression on your audience.
Christmas Wishes Purple & Gold theme video
Christmas Wishes
By bbpixel
30s
6
7
15
Christmas Wishes is an elegant, festive animation and it is a perfect way to wish something nice to your family, friends, business partners, colleagues, and customers. Features magical falling snow, various particle effects, and your wishes dipped in gold or silver accompanied by light rays. Perfect for creating Christmas Intros, Holiday Greetings, Corporate, Business Seasonal Greetings, Family Greetings, Church Christmas Videos, New Year related videos, etc.
Magical Christmas Slides Original theme video
Magical Christmas Slides
By motionsparrow
21s
28
26
13
Step into a world where your message becomes an enchanting story with our Magical Christmas Slides template. As magical particles dance around your media, each dynamically animated slide transitions smoothly to reveal a narrative that captivates and delights. Tailor every element, from text to colors, to craft a professional video that's truly your own.
Fun Christmas Reveal Original theme video
Fun Christmas Reveal
By TippyTop
22s
6
6
14
Bring the joy of Christmas to your audience with a video reveal that's as festive as it is magical. With customization in every snowflake, add your logo and tagline, then paint this holiday scene with your brand's colors. This Fun Christmas Reveal is tailored for captivating intros, merry marketing, or spreading holiday cheer.
